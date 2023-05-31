Tiger found dead in Dudhwa buffer zone

Weeks after an elephant was found dead in the Sathiyana range of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR), the carcass of a male tiger was spotted in the North Nighsan range of the Dudhwa buffer zone on Wednesday. The post-mortem examination revealed “puncture wound in the trachea” of the big cat to be the cause of death. (Sourced)

Deputy director of the buffer zone Sundaresh said preliminary investigations revealed that the male tiger, estimated to be aged four to five years, died of injuries suffered possibly after it fought another big cat. Multiple puncture wounds were seen on the body even as all its vital organs were intact, the official added.

Field director-DTR B Prabhakar said as per a standard operating procedure, a panel of veterinary doctors carried out a postmortem examination of the carcass, which established the cause of death due to “puncture wound in the trachea” of the big cat.