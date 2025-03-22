Malihabad horror: Both the brothers were listed as history sheeters

LUCKNOW Both brothers allegedly involved in the Malihabad ‘rape’ and murder case were history sheeters with cases, mostly of theft and loot, registered against them at multiple police stations of Lucknow. Main accused Ajay Kumar, who was gunned down by the police in an encounter on Friday night. (Sourced)

“Prime accused Ajay Kumar had 23 cases in his name at police stations in Lucknow. These included cases under NDPS Act and UP Gangster Act at Thakurganj police station. There were nine cases against his elder brother, Dinesh Kumar, including that of UP Gangster Act at Thakurganj police station,” said deputy commissioner of police (west) Vishwajeet Srivastava.

Police sources said the brothers, residents of Basant Kunj Yojna Colony under Dubagga area, were known criminals in their area and drove auto on rotational basis.

“Arrested accused Dinesh admitted that as the police were searching for an auto without a number plate, his brother Ajay put a new number plate on the vehicle,” said DCP Srivastava.

ACCUSED STRANGLED VICTIM WITH HER PYJAMA: POLICE

Co-accused Dinesh Kumar, 35, told the police that his brother, auto driver Ajay, picked up the woman from Andhe Chowki in Alambagh. “The brothers attempted to rape the girl at the scene of incident in Malihabad. When she resisted, Ajay killed the girl by strangling her with her pyjamas,” stated a release by the Lucknow Police.

Dinesh Kumar also told the police that he was in Dubagga when Ajay allegedly abducted the woman from Alambagh bus stand on Tuesday night.

“Ajay called Dinesh and picked him up him from there...both of them took the woman to Malihabad’s Bhadwana area, where they tried to rape her in the orchard. When the woman resisted, Ajay strangulated her with pyjamas and killed her,” stated police.