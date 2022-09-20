Man accused of forcing Dalit to convert held after encounter

Lucknow A man accused of UP Prohibition Of Unlawful Conversion Of Religion Act was shot at in retaliatory firing by police in an encounter in Ayodhya district on Tuesday. Police said the accused was wanted in a case of pertaining to unlawful religious conversion lodged by a scheduled caste person in Ayodhya and carried a reward of ₹10,000 on his head.

In a video version, Ayodhya senior superintendent of police (SSP), Prashant Verma said the encounter occurred under Cantt police station limits near Tile Wali Masjid when the accused Nisar alias Raju’s movement was tracked there at around 1.50 am on Tuesday. He said that the accused tried to flee and accelerated his motorcycle towards Bandha Road when asked to stop and opened fire on the police team.

He said the two bullets fired by the accused hit the police vehicle in which the police personnel narrowly escaped and then fired in retaliation. He said the accused suffered gunshot in his right leg and fell on the ground following which the police team arrested him and later took him Ayodhya district hospital for treatment.

The SSP said the accused was wanted in a case lodged by one Jagveer Kori, resident of Haiwatpur village under Ayodhya police station limits a month ago. He said the complainant had alleged that the accused mounted pressure on him to brace Islam and threatened him with dire consequences. He was also beaten for refusing to convert.

Ayodhya Kotwali police station in-charge Ashwani Pandey said the FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 147 for rioting, 323 for voluntarily causing hurt, 504 for insulting, 506 for criminal intimidation and section 3/2(5) of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) Act for atrocities against Dalits. Besides, section 3/5(I) of UP prohibition of Unlawful Conversion Of Religion Act was slapped against him. He said that the accused had a previous criminal background and cases related to attempt to murder and under Arms Act for illegal possession of firearms were registered against him in the recent past.

