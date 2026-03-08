Man arrested for abetting wife’s suicide over dowry harassment in Lucknow

Police on Saturday arrested a 32-year-old man in Lucknow’s Banthra area for allegedly repeatedly harassing his wife for dowry, which reportedly drove her to suicide last year, stated a Lucknow police press note. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody, and efforts are underway to trace the other accused. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

“The accused, Ajit, a resident of Bhadroi village under Banthra police station limits, was arrested from his home on March 7 following effective tracking and evidence collection. He works as an electricity meter reader for the power department,” the press note stated.

According to police, Ajit married Ishika Gautam in February 2017. Soon after, he and his family allegedly began demanding additional dowry, and subjected her to mental and physical harassment, including verbal abuse, beatings and threats.

Allegedly unable to bear the constant harassment, Ishika hanged herself on September 15, 2025. Her brother, Santosh Kumar, filed a complaint at Banthra police station on November 29, 2025, accusing Ajit and 10 others of cruelty.

An FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 85 (cruelty by husband/relatives), 115(2) (abetment of suicide), 352 (assault), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 108 (abetment), among others.

During interrogation, Ajit claimed Ishika often got upset over minor issues and had asked to visit her parental home that morning. He said he left for work and later learned from his sister-in-law that she had hanged herself. He rushed home but found her dead.

Police said the arrest is part of the ongoing investigation. Ajit has been remanded to judicial custody, and efforts are underway to trace the other accused.