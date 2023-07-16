Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Gorakhpur temple security upped after arrest of man with gun

Gorakhpur temple security upped after arrest of man with gun

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Jul 16, 2023 12:34 AM IST

Mishra is a young trader from Betiya district of Bihar who had come to the town with his nine-year-old son, Gorakhpur SSP Gaurav Grover confirmed

After the arrest of a man with a country-made pistol from the heavily fortified Gorakhnath temple gate on Friday evening, police ramped up security arrangements on and near the temple premises in light of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s scheduled visit to the town on Saturday.

Gorakhnath temple (File)

Security officials were conducting an intensive checking of the temple premises when Subodh Mishra was arrested. Mishra is a young trader from Betiya district of Bihar who had come to the town with his nine-year-old son, Gorakhpur SSP Gaurav Grover confirmed.

Police officials added that the accused claimed that the pistol didn’t belong to him but could’ve been placed in his bag when he was travelling on a train. HTC

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police arrest gorakhnath temple
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP