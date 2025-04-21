LUCKNOW Suspecting an extra-marital relationship, a man allegedly attacked his estranged wife and their two daughters, aged 22 and 16 years, with acid when they were sleeping in the wee hours of Saturday in a Shahjahanpur village, police officials said on Sunday. Man attacks estranged wife, two daughters with acid in Shahjahanpur; caught

The husband, identified as Ram Gopal, 50, had been arrested even as further investigation into the case was underway, they added. Meanwhile, the three women are said to have suffered severe injuries and were admitted to the local medical college.

Also, a shopkeeper, who sold him the acid, has been detained. His arrest could not be confirmed till the time this report was filed.

Shahjahanpur superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi Ramguni, 46, lived with her two daughters and a 19-year-old son in a rented accommodation in Tikri under Nigohi police station limits after separating from her husband Ram Gopal 14 years ago. The husband lived in an area under Shahabad police station limits of Hardoi, he added.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Devendra Kumar said the woman and her two daughters were sleeping in their house when the accused allegedly scaled the boundary wall and threw acid on them.

The ASP said Ramguni’s son Ashu was at one of his friend’s when the incident took place. He said Ashu filed a report against his father and maternal uncle Guddu, but his mother did not mention her brother’s name in her statement to police. Ashu alleged that his maternal uncle, who also stayed in Hardoi, and his father often conspired against them.

The ASP said the husband was suspicious that his wife had illicit relations with another man from Tikri. Ram Gopal, according to police, wanted to target just his wife, but ended up hurting their daughters as well.