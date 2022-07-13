Man beats daughter to death in Chitrakoot, FIR lodged
A man allegedly beat his 17-year-old daughter to death in Itwa village of Chitrakoot district late on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. The accused Bamochan Yadav and his other family members were trying to cremate the body clandestinely when the Chitrakoot Police reached the site. But before the police reached there, the accused fled the village, the police added.
Superintendent of police (SP), Chitrakoot, Atul Sharma said the reason for the crime was yet to be established. The police were questioning some family members and conducting raids to arrest Yadav, he said and added an FIR under relevant sections had been lodged.
Initial investigation revealed Yadav was seen beating his daughter Neetu, 17, around 10 pm on Monday night. On Tuesday morning, the family had made preparation for her cremation outside the village.
In the meantime, someone informed Neeru’s uncle Ram Kesh who informed police that quickly reached the village. Sharma said Neetu’s mother had passed away 10 years ago and Yadav had married another woman later.
Total chaos as Pune traffic police missing at main chowks during peak hours
What's more, traffic police have been found missing during morning- and evening- peak hours, much to the disappointment of commuters. The Hindustan Times team visited several spots in Pune cantonment, Bhavani peth, Yerawada, Bibvewadi, Shankarsheth road and Mangalwar peth during evening peak hours and found chaos at most places, with citizens left to fend for themselves. With traffic policemen missing, there was a complete lack of traffic discipline.
HC admits appeal of convict in Varanasi serial blast, summons record
A division bench, comprising justice Manoj Misra and justice Sanjay Kumar Singh, also summoned the records of lower court in the matter. The prime accused in Varanasi serial blast case, Waliullah had moved this criminal appeal before the Allahabad high court, challenging the judgment of trial court, Ghaziabad dated June 6, 2022, whereby he was awarded death sentence after being convicted in this serial blast case of Varanasi district.
Plastic waste management portal, shakti vans, wild animal rescue centres in U.P. now: Forest minister
Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) forest minister Arun K Saxena on Tuesday said that his department has set up a portal for plastic waste management and was simultaneously focused on plantation in accordance with climate change needs. “We have placed water quality monitoring system in up and down stream of the Kondli drain in Noida to ascertain the level of pollution from Delhi side in river Yamuna,” the minister added.
U.P. Board: Rate list of NCERT syllabus-based books sent to DIoSs
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad aka U.P. Board has issued the latest list of its prescribed books for class 9 to class 12 based on NCERT syllabus. The copyright of a total of 67 books of 34 subjects has been taken by the U.P. Board from the National Council of Educational Research and Training and the list has also been sent to all the district inspectors of schools (DIoSs) of the state.
Ludhiana | Plantation drive ‘Trees of Joy’ kick-started in city
A plantation drive— Trees of Joy— kick-started here on Tuesday. The drive will witness nearly 5,000 saplings to be planted at an upcoming township in city on the Sidhwan Canal road. A host of dignitaries, namely, Rajya Sabha Sanjeev Arora, an environmentalist, a Padma Shri recipient and also a Rajya Sabha Sant Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, National Green Tribunal chairperson Justice Jasbir Singh, and NGT chief secretary SC Aggarwal participated in the event.
