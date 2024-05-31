Man carries gun to court, manhandles woman, arrested

A man was arrested for reportedly illegally carrying a firearm to the district court campus here and manhandling a woman with whom he had a legal dispute. According to reports, Chandrapal reached the district court in a four-wheeler and parked the vehicle at a space reserved for judicial officers. (For representation)

Identified as Chandrapal Singh, his entry into the court campus with a firearm once again raised a question on the security on the premises.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Singh, a native of Izzat Nagar in Bareilly, resides in Semra Gauri area under the Madiyaon police station limits here.

According to reports, Chandrapal reached the district court in a four-wheeler and parked the vehicle at a space reserved for judicial officers.

He managed to enter the court campus with a pistol from the entrance in the parking area.

Inside the court, Chandrapal manhandled Pushpa Anil with whom he had a legal dispute, according to reports.

As Pushpa raised the alarm, her lawyer rushed to her aid and captured Chandrapal.

After getting information, the Wazirganj police reached the court and took Chandrapal into their custody.

Station house officer Deepak Pandey stated that Chandrapal was arrested on the complaint of Pushpa Anil and for illegally carrying a firearm inside the court campus.

It may be pointed out that gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari ‘Jeeva’ was shot dead inside the courtroom on June 7, 2023, when court proceedings were underway in the murder case of late BJP leader Brahm Dutt Dwivedi. Maheshwari, who was an accused in this case, was shot dead by an assailant in the guise of a lawyer.

After this sensational murder, security in all district courts across the state was beefed -up.

In the district court here, DFMDs were installed at all entrances of the court and baggage scanners were also installed.

Anurag Srivastava, the joint secretary of Central Bar Association of the district court, demanded a review of the court’s security and action against those responsible for the incident.

“How can a person carrying a firearm enter the court campus? This is a serious issue,” said Srivastava.