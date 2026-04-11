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Man dies after high-tension live wire falls on him in UP's Gonda

Man dies after high-tension live wire falls on him in UP's Gonda

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 12:26 am IST
PTI |
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Gonda , A 37-year-old man died after a high-tension electric wire snapped and fell on him here district on Friday, police said.

Man dies after high-tension live wire falls on him in UP's Gonda

An FIR has been registered against five engineers of the electricity department in connection with the incident, while the district administration has ordered a probe.

Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said the incident occurred in Pathwalia area under Kotwali Nagar police station limits, where the victim, Ranjeet Tiwari, was standing outside his house and talking to children when a high-tension line passing over his roof suddenly broke and fell on him, killing him on the spot.

Based on a complaint by his brother Amarjeet Tiwari, a case has been registered against a junior engineer, sub-divisional officer, executive engineer, superintending engineer and chief engineer of the department.

Senior officials, including District Judge Durga Narayan Singh, District Magistrate Priyanka Niranjan and the superintendent of police, reached the spot soon after the incident.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Man dies after high-tension live wire falls on him in UP's Gonda
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Man dies after high-tension live wire falls on him in UP's Gonda
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