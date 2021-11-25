Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man gets death sentence for raping minor daughter for 2 years

Nitin Kumar Pandey, additional sessions judge, fast track court (I) POCSO Act, awarded death sentence to the father on November 23, terming his conduct as unforgivable and a serious crime.
The court considered the case as rarest of the rare and awarded death sentence (Pic for representation)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 11:17 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: A POCSO court in Bahraich district has awarded death sentence to a man for raping his minor daughter for two years. The victim’s brother testified against the father during hearing of the case in court.

The victim’s mother had lodged an FIR on August 22 this year against her husband under the POCSO Act in Sujauli police station of Bahraich district.

The fast track court completed the hearing in three months.

Nitin Kumar Pandey, additional sessions judge, fast track court (I) POCSO Act, awarded death sentence to the father on November 23, terming his conduct as unforgivable and a serious crime.

During hearing of the case, nine witnesses testified against the accused in court, including the victim’s brother and two neighbours.

Sant Pratap Singh, government advocate, informed that the court found the accused guilty in all sections of the POCSO Act.

“It is the father’s duty to protect the child. But in this case, the natural protector of the child, her father, became her biggest enemy. So, the court considered the case as rarest of the rare and awarded death sentence,” pointed out Singh.

The judge also gave a new name to the victim so that her identify was not revealed.

