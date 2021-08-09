Man held for administering other injections as Covishield in UP’s Varanasi

An employee of government primary health centre in Pindra, Varanasi, has been arrested for administering Dexona injection to several people instead of anti-Covid vaccine, said police on Monday.

A police officer said the man, Mohan Lal, an employee of the Pindra PHC, also charged ₹20- ₹50 to administer the injection which he claimed was Covishield.

The officer said the matter came to light when a local man, who did not wish to be identified, took the shot and asked Lal for a certificate of vaccination. Lal then allegedly threatened him.

The officer said the man then got suspicious and reported the matter to them.

Senior sub inspector Sanjit Bahadur Singh reached the spot and recovered two ampoules of injections from Lal. Lal has been taken in custody and PHC medical officer in-charge Dr HC Maurya informed.

Dr Maurya said, “The recovered vial was Dexona injection and the ampoule was of Ranitidine.” A Dexona injection in the treatment of some diseases, while Ranitidine is an antacid. Whether Lal was also administering Ranitidine to people is a matter of probe, said the police.

A police complaint has been filed against Lal, Dr Mauya said. Police confirmed a case was filed under sections 268 (public nuisance) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread disease or infection) of Indian Penal Code and Section 15 (2) ( B) of the Indian Medical Council Act on the complaint by a health employee the PHC.

Police said Lal has confessed he charged between ₹20 and ₹50 for administering the injection while claiming it was Covishield. Circle officer Abhishek Pandey confirmed it.