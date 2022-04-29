Man held for molesting girl in Lucknow metro lift

The police on Friday arrested the man involved in molesting a Class 10 girl, in a Lucknow metro lift, two days ago, senior police officials said. They said the girl’s parents had lodged an FIR against an unidentified man with Alambagh police station in this connection on Wednesday.

Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (DCP), central, Aparna Rajat Kaushik, said it was a big challenge for the police to identify the accused and arrest him as the girl did not know him. She said two separate teams worked for several hours to scan multiple video footage to identify the accused and later arrest him.

She said the accused was identified as Kuldeep Singh Chauhan and he has been identified by the victim. She said the accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 354 for molestation and sent to jail in judicial custody.

Another police official said the incident took place when the girl was returning from school in Hussainganj through the metro on Wednesday. He said the girl told the police that the man started touching her inappropriately, finding her alone in the lift.

Kumar Keshav, MD, UP Metro Rail Corporation said, “Immediate assistance to police was provided through CCTV footage. Lucknow Metro’s GoSmart card proved instrumental in nabbing the accused. The phone number of the accused was extracted from Metro’s GoSmart card data which was passed on to UP Police, and on Thursday night the police took him in custody within 48 hours of the incident. Lucknow Metro is an extremely safe public transport due to scanning of passengers at entry of each station, there are 60-70 CCTV cameras at each station, 26 CCTV cameras are fitted inside trains.”

The MD UPMRC has banned the accused from entering the metro premises in future and also blocked his GoSmart Card. The photograph of the accused has also been circulated at all 21 metro stations for identification.