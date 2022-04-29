Man held for molesting girl in Lucknow metro lift
The police on Friday arrested the man involved in molesting a Class 10 girl, in a Lucknow metro lift, two days ago, senior police officials said. They said the girl’s parents had lodged an FIR against an unidentified man with Alambagh police station in this connection on Wednesday.
Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (DCP), central, Aparna Rajat Kaushik, said it was a big challenge for the police to identify the accused and arrest him as the girl did not know him. She said two separate teams worked for several hours to scan multiple video footage to identify the accused and later arrest him.
She said the accused was identified as Kuldeep Singh Chauhan and he has been identified by the victim. She said the accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 354 for molestation and sent to jail in judicial custody.
Another police official said the incident took place when the girl was returning from school in Hussainganj through the metro on Wednesday. He said the girl told the police that the man started touching her inappropriately, finding her alone in the lift.
Kumar Keshav, MD, UP Metro Rail Corporation said, “Immediate assistance to police was provided through CCTV footage. Lucknow Metro’s GoSmart card proved instrumental in nabbing the accused. The phone number of the accused was extracted from Metro’s GoSmart card data which was passed on to UP Police, and on Thursday night the police took him in custody within 48 hours of the incident. Lucknow Metro is an extremely safe public transport due to scanning of passengers at entry of each station, there are 60-70 CCTV cameras at each station, 26 CCTV cameras are fitted inside trains.”
The MD UPMRC has banned the accused from entering the metro premises in future and also blocked his GoSmart Card. The photograph of the accused has also been circulated at all 21 metro stations for identification.
-
Delhi: No let-up as searing heat continues,sports complex hottest at 46.4°C
There was no let-up from the searing heat for the second consecutive day on Friday, as “heatwave” to ”severe heatwave” conditions prevailed across the capital city. It is a ”severe heatwave” if it is 6.5 degrees or more above normal.
-
Raj gets nod for Aurandgabad, Uddhav to hold counter-rally at same venue
Mumbai While Maharashtra Narvirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray finally got permission to hold the rally at Aurangabad on May 1, his cousin and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray declared that he will hold a counter-rally, 'Uttar rally', at the same venue. In the permission, Aurangabad police mandated that Raj Thackeray should avoid religious, casteist and regional references. On Friday, the Republican Youth Morcha rushed to the court seeking to stop the rally.
-
State’s 1st ‘Child-friendly room’ started at Pune railway station
In a bid to give a helping hand to and counsel 'runaway' or missing children, a special 'child-friendly room/counselling room' has been started at the Pune railway station. This room was inaugurated on Friday by the Pune divisional railway manager Renu Sharma. The initiative was taken by the Central Railway along with the women and child development department, Pune, and Hope for the Children Foundation.
-
Trillion dollar economy: Uttar Pradesh govt extends deadline for bids again, addresses queries
The Uttar Pradesh government has yet again extended the deadline for the submission of e-bids for the Request for Proposal for the appointment of a consultant who would work out a roadmap to make the state a trillion-dollar economy in five years (2022-2027). The e-bids may now be submitted up to May 24. The technical bids will be opened on May 25. The revised documents will be uploaded soon.
-
Pune district reports 29 new Covid cases, one death
The district on Friday reported 29 new cases of Covid-19 and one death due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. One death was reported in Pune rural. As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation has so far reported 680,409 Covid cases and 9,713 deaths. Pimpri-Chinchwad has reported 347,519 cases and 3,627 deaths due to Covid.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics