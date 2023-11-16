Man killed in tiger attack in Dudhwa

A 30-year-old man was reportedly killed in a tiger attack at Mailani range of the Dudhwa buffer zone on Wednesday morning. The attack reportedly took place at a sugarcane field.

People gather at the spot where a man was mauled to death by a tiger, near Basukpur village of the Dudhwa buffer zone on Wednesday (Sourced)

The deceased was identified as one Narendra Kumar of Basukpur village under Mailani police station limits. His family members and other villagers, who witnessed Kumar being attacked, rushed to his rescue and chased away the tiger. However, Narendra died on the spot.

Mailani range officer Anil Kumar and local police officials reached the spot and pacified the irate villagers. The forest official extended an immediate cash relief of Rs. 1 lakh to the aggrieved family.

Deputy field director, Dudhwa buffer zone Saureesh Sahai confirmed the death of the man in a tiger attack and said monetary relief to the aggrieved family would be extended as per rules.

