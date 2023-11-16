Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Man killed in tiger attack in Dudhwa

Man killed in tiger attack in Dudhwa

ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri
Nov 16, 2023 06:50 AM IST

A 30-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack in the Dudhwa buffer zone. The victim was attacked in a sugarcane field and died at the scene.

A 30-year-old man was reportedly killed in a tiger attack at Mailani range of the Dudhwa buffer zone on Wednesday morning. The attack reportedly took place at a sugarcane field.

People gather at the spot where a man was mauled to death by a tiger, near Basukpur village of the Dudhwa buffer zone on Wednesday (Sourced)

The deceased was identified as one Narendra Kumar of Basukpur village under Mailani police station limits. His family members and other villagers, who witnessed Kumar being attacked, rushed to his rescue and chased away the tiger. However, Narendra died on the spot.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Mailani range officer Anil Kumar and local police officials reached the spot and pacified the irate villagers. The forest official extended an immediate cash relief of Rs. 1 lakh to the aggrieved family.

Deputy field director, Dudhwa buffer zone Saureesh Sahai confirmed the death of the man in a tiger attack and said monetary relief to the aggrieved family would be extended as per rules.

.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra kumar tiger attack
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP