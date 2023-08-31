Man killed over dispute with friend’s landlord

A 45-year-old man was allegedly battered to death by the landlord and kin of his woman friend when he went to meet her at her rented accommodation late Tuesday night, at Vibhuti Khand in Gomti Nagar here.

(Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Maurya.

“Body of a man was found lying in the morning near a temple in Vibhuti Khand. The deceased was later identified as Ajay Maurya who originally belonged to Gonda and was a driver by profession. The body was sent for post-mortem examination,” said Syed Ali Abbas, ADCP (East), Lucknow.

An FIR was registered under IPC section 302 (murder) at Vibhuti Khand police station on the complaint of the deceased’s brother-in-law Ramu Kanaujia against the two prime suspects, Pravesh Yadav and Sarvesh Yadav who are at large.

According to police, Ajay went to meet his friend at her rented accommodation situated at Vijaypur under the Vibhuti Khand area around 11 pm. At that time, the woman’s landlord was drinking alcohol with his friends. When he saw Ajay entering the house, he objected to it which led to a tussle between the victim and landlord Parvesh Kumar Yadav, his son Ram Manohar Yadav, and brother Sarvesh Yadav.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Later they hit Ajay with a brick and injured his face and head. When he tried to escape, they chased him and further hit him which led to his death,” stated the complainant in his FIR.

According to him, the entire incident was witnessed by the deceased’s friend whom he had gone to meet late at night.