Man killed wife inside Thar she gifted him: Moradabad Police

A 23-year-old woman, who left her home in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district on June 25 telling her family she was going to appear in her LLB second-year examination at Osmania University in Hyderabad and then went missing, was allegedly shot dead by her husband on June 29 inside an SUV (Thar) she had gifted him because she allegedly wanted him to sever ties with his family, Moradabad Police said on Friday.

SP (city), Moradabad, Kumar Ranvijay Singh said the accused has confessed to his crime. (For Representation)

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After committing the crime, the accused allegedly drove through the night to dump her body in Uttarakhand. The details of the gruesome crime emerged after the Moradabad Police interrogated the accused, who was already lodged in Rampur district jail in connection with another case.

SP (city), Moradabad, Kumar Ranvijay Singh said on Friday that the accused confessed to his crime in a statement to the police at the Rampur jail. He further said police are currently tracing the SUV and the murder weapon. “We have applied for police custody remand of the accused. The entire matter is being investigated in detail,” the cop added.

Adila Rahman, the daughter of Moradabad-based businessman Adiv-ur-Rahman, left her home on June 25 but failed to return. Investigators initially traced her location to the Delhi airport on June 29, after which her mobile phone got switched off.

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{{^usCountry}} When her family discovered a marriage certificate bearing the name of Gulfam Ali inside their house, they handed it over to the police and lodged a kidnapping case on July 18. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When her family discovered a marriage certificate bearing the name of Gulfam Ali inside their house, they handed it over to the police and lodged a kidnapping case on July 18. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the police, Adila had secretly married Gulfam Ali, 25, in Devapur, Ajmer, without informing her parents. The couple had been living in a rented flat in Noida, with Adila entirely funding Gulfam’s daily expenses.

However, tension quickly escalated between the two as Adila reportedly pressured Gulfam to completely sever ties with his family. After a heated exchange of words on the issue on June 29, Adila hired a taxi from Delhi to head back to Moradabad. Gulfam intercepted her in Joya town area in his car and the argument resumed on the road.

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On reaching an old toll plaza on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway, Gulfam allegedly shot Adila from a close range, killing her instantly. He then allegedly hid her body inside the vehicle and drove through the night towards Uttarakhand, eventually throwing it into a canal in Roorkee around morning.

Gulfam then returned to Uttar Pradesh and surrendered before a court in Rampur on July 1 for a year-old attempt-to-murder case, following which he was sent to jail. Since the matter was not reported to the police till then, Adila’s body was recovered by Roorkee district police from a canal in Manglaur area on July 4 and later her last rites were performed as her identity could not be established, police said.