30-page chargesheet against UP man for drowning rat in drain

LUCKNOW The Budaun police on Tuesday filed a 30-page chargesheet in a local court against one Manoj Kumar, who is facing allegations of killing a rat by tying its tail to a brick and drowning it in a drain.

(Pic for representation)

The incident was reported in Budaun on November 25, 2022 when Vikendra Sharma, an animal rights activist, saw Manoj Kumar drowning a rat in a drain. Sharma jumped into the drain to rescue the rat, but it died.

Sharma lodged an FIR against Manoj Kumar at the Sadar Kotwali police station under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 429 of the IPC, which is related with killing or maiming animals.

The post-mortem examination of the rat was conducted at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly. According to cops, the report pointed out that the rat’s liver and lungs were already damaged and it had died due to suffocation.

Manoj Kumar was arrested after the incident, but later released.

After five days, Kumar surrendered in court from where he got bail.

According to divisional forest officer, Budaun, AK Singh, killing a rat is not considered an offence under the Forest Department Act.

Action was taken against the accused as the FIR was registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

According to advocate Gyan Singh Chauhan of Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court, there is a provision of fine starting from ₹10 to ₹2,000 and imprisonment of three years in cases related with Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act whereas under Section 429 of the IPC, there is a provision for both fine and imprisonment of five years.