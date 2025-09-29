Man, nephew killed after speeding vehicle hits bike in Nigohan

A road accident in Nigohan claimed the lives of a 19-year-old man and his nephew after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle from behind on Sunday night. (Pic for representation only)

“The victims have been identified as Abhishek Kumar (19), and his nephew Dhirendra Kumar (21). Both were residents of Salahikhera village under Nagarampur police station limits and worked as daily wage labourers,” stated a Lucknow Police press note.

According to the family members, the two were returning home after finishing work when the accident happened.

According to police, the accident occurred around 10.30pm near Vishwakarma temple in Udaipur village, on the Rae Bareli–Lucknow road. “The two were on their way from Nigohan towards Mohanlalganj on their motorcycle when a speeding vehicle coming from Rae Bareli side hit them from behind,” the statement added.

“The impact left both riders critically injured. They were rushed by ambulance to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Mohanlalganj, but doctors declared them dead on arrival,” said SHO Anuj Kumar Tiwari.

“On the basis of a written complaint filed by Abhishek’s father, Ram Sanjeevan, police registered an FIR under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106(1) (causing death by negligence), and 324(4) (endangering human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unidentified driver,” the statement read.

“The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Legal proceedings are underway, and a search has been launched to identify and arrest the driver,” police said.