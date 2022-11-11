Man shot dead in Prayagraj over election enmity

PRAYAGRAJ: Motorcycle-borne assailants shot dead a 36-year- old man in Mungraon village under Handia police station of trans-Ganga area late on Thursday night. Preliminary investigation suggested that the man was gunned down over panchayat poll enmity. An FIR had been registered against four named and one unidentified persons on the complaint of kin of the deceased, police said.

According to reports, resident of Mungraon Shashank Shekhar Singh, son of Dashrath Singh, ran a tent house and garment shop in the area. On Thursday night, Shashank was returning home on his bike. His brother Shyam Bahadur Singh informed police that five assailants on two motorcycles waylaid him near the village and shot at him from a close range. Shashank received a bullet in his back and fell from his bike while the assailants fled. Locals rushed to the spot and informed his kin and police. Shashank was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival.

Shashank’s brother Shyam Bahadur Singh said his brother had contested the BDC polls. His opponents bore enmity with him since the polls and killed him on getting an opportunity. He gave a written complaint against four named and one unidentified assailants.

Senior police officials reached the spot and carried out investigations. Force was also deployed in the area in view of tension.

SSP Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey said an FIR had been registered on the basis of the complaint. Raids were being carried out to arrest the accused, he added.