Man, son shot dead by constable, his kin in UP’s Shamli

A 45-year-old man and his 20-year-old son were allegedly shot dead by a constable, his brother and other family members over a money dispute in Shamli district on Wednesday, police said Thursday. The deceased were identified as Bhupendra and his son Arjun. Their bodies were found in the jungle of Salfa village of Shamli district on Wednesday, they added. The bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under sections 147,148,149, 342,364,302 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code was registered against constable Vikrant, his brother Arjun, father Virendra, mother Mudresh, Vikrant’s wife Shivani and a villager Monu on the complaint of Bhupendra’s mother Sudesh Devi.

Superintendent of police (SP), Shamli, Sukirti Madhav said that Vikrant is presently posted at Reserve Police Lines in Gautam Buddh Nagar. “Three named accused Arjun, Mudresh and Shivani have been taken into custody while raids are being conducted by five police teams to arrest Vikrant, his father Virendra and Monu who are absconding,” the SP added. As per the SP, a dispute over money led to the crime.

According to the police, Bhupendra had taken money from constable Vikrant on the pretext of providing a job to his brother. However, he failed to arrange the job and Vikrant was demanding his money back, the police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, Bhupendra and his son were held hostage and shot dead by the constable and his brother, the SP said.