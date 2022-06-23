Man thrashed for allegedly kissing in Ayodhya. Probe on, video goes viral

A man was thrashed by a group of people for allegedly kissing his wife in public while they were bathing in the Saryu river in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya city.

A purported video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows him being dragged away from his wife as a group of people started pushing and thrashing him and pulled him out of the river.

One of the persons from the group could be seen hurling abuses, and asking, “Don't you have a family?”

The police have launched an investigation into the incident. A police officer told news agency PTI on Thursday that the exact date of the incident was yet to be confirmed even though some people claimed it had happened at Ram ki Paudi ghat on Tuesday.

The officer pointed out that no complaint has been received yet. “However, we are investigating the matter and trying to find the couple and the miscreants who attacked them,” he added.