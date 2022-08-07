Man thrown out of running train in U.P.’s Lalitpur; two in custody

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 07, 2022 11:46 PM IST
A man was beaten and later thrown out of a running train near Jiroli village in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district allegedly by three pantry car vendors following a heated argument over the price of bottled water late on Saturday night, police said
The passenger has been admitted to medical college in Jhansi with multiple injuries. (For Representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur

A man was beaten and later thrown out of a running train near Jiroli village in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district allegedly by three pantry car vendors following a heated argument over the price of bottled water late on Saturday night, police said.

The passenger identified as Ravi Yadav, 26, a resident of Jhansi, had been admitted to medical college in Jhansi with multiple injuries, they added. “Yadav has given a complaint and a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against unidentified pantry car vendors and manager,” said station house officer (SHO), Government Railway Police (GRP). Lalitpur, Navin Kumar.

“He has identified one person as the vendor who pushed him from the train. However, he did not identify the manager though he said in his complaint that the manager was also involved in the incident,” the SHO added.

Kumar further said the police had taken two people into custody from Bhopal railway station on the intimation from GRP Lalitpur to GRP Bhopal and pantry car manager Vinod. Both had been brought to Lalitpur, he added.

Ravi Yadav, however, identified one of them who had pushed him from the train, he said. Ravi had boarded 12591 Rapti Sagar Express train from Jhansi on Saturday night in general class compartment. He was on a visit to his sister’s place in Lalitpur.

According to the complaint given by Ravi, he entered into an argument with a vendor selling water bottle for 20 while the railways has fixed 15 for the same. Following the argument, the vendor allegedly called two of colleagues. The three dragged then him to the sleeper class where he was allegedly thrashed.

In the meantime, Lalitpur station arrived but he was not allowed to leave, Ravi alleged in the complaint. When the train moved ahead, he was allegedly thrown off the train. Ravi was spotted with multiple injuries on the track by some people who rushed him to the district hospital where his statement was recorded by GRP Lalitpur. Later, he was sent to Jhansi medical college due to nature of his injuries.

