Man tries to deposit fake notes into his bank account, detained
Fake currency notes in the denomination of ₹500 having a face value of ₹80,000 were recovered from a man in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district while he was trying to deposit them into his bank account, police said on Friday.
The accused, Abdul Hakim, tried to deposit the currency notes at the SBI branch in Dishes police station area on Thursday when the cashier got suspicious of the cash and informed the police.
The man was detained and the currency notes were sent to the bank in neighbouring Basti district for detailed investigation, police said, adding it was later confirmed that the notes were fake.
SP Kaustubh said police are investigating the matter and action would be taken against those found responsible.
Tent city to come up on sandy Ganga bank in Varanasi on the lines of Konark
- Instructions have been given to the tourism department officials to prepare the detailed project report for the tent city in Varanasi.
Cops in UP’s Deoria told not to use ‘indecent’ songs as caller tunes
- Circle police officers and police station in-charges have been asked to strictly comply with the instructions and counsel their subordinates to ensure no undignified caller tunes were used.
AMU student goes missing, cops trace location to Delhi
- Aligarh superintendent of police (SP) said the missing student was moved by road to Delhi from Aligarh and a team has been sent to the national capital to trace him.
Women’s Day: UP govt to launch Covid vaccination campaign for women above 60
No ‘ghar wapsi’ for farmers till farm laws are repealed: Jayant Chaudhary
- Chaudhary claimed when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat in 2011, he had written a letter to then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, demanding a law to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) to the farmers.
Uttar Pradesh a priority state for Australian investment: Envoy
- UP chief secretary RK Tiwari also pointed out to the Australian envoy that UP has already established six nodes under the Defence Corridor for encouraging setting up of defence manufacturing industry.
No proposal to reduce tax on petrol, diesel: UP govt
35-yr-old held for attack on UP cousins
UP power corporation seeks change in tariff slabs to get more revenue
- UP State Electricity Consumer Council has opposed the corporation's proposal, arguing that the demand for change in slabs was an attempt to hike tariff through the backdoor.
7 killed in Yamuna Expressway crash after car hits tanker which overturned
- The accident took place at 68 Milestone within limits of Naujheel police station of Mathura district, said a police officer.
‘Tandav FIR': Amazon India Originals head records statement before UP police
- Aparna Purohit was at Lucknow's Hazratganj police station for nearly four hours to record her statement in connection with the FIR over Amazon Prime Video's web series 'Tandav'.
UP Assembly passes resolution to name Ayodhya airport after Lord Ram
- The proposal for naming the airport as Maryada Purushottam Shriram Airport would be sent to the Union government that would take a final decision
Farmers from UP villages to fast, send messages to PM every day from March 1
Unnao deaths: Survivor records statement before magistrate
