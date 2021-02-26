Man tries to deposit fake notes into his bank account, detained

Fake currency notes in the denomination of ₹500 having a face value of ₹80,000 were recovered from a man in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district while he was trying to deposit them into his bank account, police said on Friday.

The accused, Abdul Hakim, tried to deposit the currency notes at the SBI branch in Dishes police station area on Thursday when the cashier got suspicious of the cash and informed the police.

The man was detained and the currency notes were sent to the bank in neighbouring Basti district for detailed investigation, police said, adding it was later confirmed that the notes were fake.

SP Kaustubh said police are investigating the matter and action would be taken against those found responsible.