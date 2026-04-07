Rampur , A man and two of his associates here were arrested for allegedly killing his constable wife and their three-year-old son to claim ₹2 crore worth of insurance money and other benefits, and trying to pass off the crime as a road accident, police said on Tuesday. Man, two accomplices held for killing wife, son for insurance money in UP's Rampur

The incident took place on February 25 on the Swar-Bajpur road in Kashipur area under Ganj police station limits in Rampur.

When a burnt car was recovered from the spot, it was initially believed to have been an accident caused by hitting a truck. However, a detailed investigation by the Ganj Police, who scanned over 300 CCTV cameras along the route, revealed it to be a premeditated murder.

The deceased were identified as Lata , a woman constable, and her son Avansh alias Laddu .

According to police, Lata's husband Daan Singh , along with his brother Ravi and three friends Pradeep, Noor Hasan and Salman allegedly conspired to execute the crime.

Singh, who used to ply vehicles on rent, had a love marriage in 2022.

Investigators said he hatched the plan to kill his wife and child to claim insurance and other post-death benefits amounting to ₹2 crore.

They said Singh proposed a family trip to Nainital, and while returning, he allegedly executed the plan at Kashipur in Ganj.

Police said the accused first administered sedatives to Lata and the child. He then sprinkled petrol on the car and set it afire to make it look like an accident.

The child died on the spot, while Lata survived the initial burn injuries. While she was being taken to the hospital in a friend's car, Singh allegedly hit her on the head, resulting in her death, police said.

The post-mortem report revealed a head injury on Lata, raising suspicion. Further forensic examination of the vehicle indicated that it had not met with an accident but was deliberately set ablaze, police said.

Singh was taken into custody on April 4, and on interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the crime.

Superintendent of Police Somendra Meena said following Singh's disclosure, police arrested him, Noor Hasan and Salman on Monday, while Ravi and Pradeep are absconding.

Police also revealed that Singh's first wife had died in a car accident in 2020, though no case was registered in that incident.

A case has been registered against the accused. Efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding, they said.

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