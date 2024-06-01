 Man who raped and looted women held after encounter - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Man who raped and looted women held after encounter

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 01, 2024 06:18 AM IST

He was caught after an encounter on the Yamuna Expressway near Jagdishpur underpass on Friday. The accused, identified as Manoj aka Uttam (29) from Shergarh in Mathura, was armed with an illegal pistol and three live cartridges along with three empty cartridges, and had a stolen motorcycle.

Agra ::: A man who raped and looted women after offering them lift on his bike was arrested in a joint operation by Mahavan and Shergarh police in Mathura along with the SOG (Special Operation Group) team.

Information about the criminal history of the accused from other police stations was being obtained, informed police sources. (Pic for representation)
He carried a reward of 25,000 and had multiple cases of rape and robbery registered against him in Shergarh, Mahavan and Vrindavan police stations of Mathura district .

“In a recent crime, the man allegedly looted and raped an aged woman in Mahawan area of Mathura on May 25. The accused was hit in both legs and is in a nearby hospital for treatment,” said Trigun Bisen, superintendent of police (rural), Mathura.

Police sources revealed that the arrested accused used to give lift to women on his motorcycle and then took them to a deserted place, where he robbed them of jewellery and money, committed rape and issued threats.

Information about the criminal history of the accused from other police stations was being obtained, informed police sources.

Lucknow / Man who raped and looted women held after encounter
