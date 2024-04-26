 Manhole tragedy: Minister suspends 3 Jal Sansthan staff; pvt agency blacklisted - Hindustan Times
Manhole tragedy: Minister suspends 3 Jal Sansthan staff; pvt agency blacklisted

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 26, 2024 09:57 PM IST

LUCKNOW Urban development minister AK Sharma ordered suspension of three Jal Sansthan officials and blacklisted a company tasked with sewer network maintenance, after a preliminary inquiry pointed to their negligence in the upkeep of manholes in the city.

The action came in wake of the tragic incident in Sector 7 Jankipuram on Tuesday where an 8-year-old boy, Shahrukh Khan, died after falling into an open manhole. (HT Photo)

The action came in wake of the tragic incident in Sector 7 Jankipuram on Tuesday where an 8-year-old boy, Shahrukh Khan, died after falling into an open manhole.

Following an initial inquiry into the incident, the minister ordered the suspension of executive engineer Manoj Kumar Shukla, junior engineer Gaya Prasad Singh and supervisor Achhe Lal of Jal Sansthan for failing to ensure proper inspections and neglecting their responsibilities in maintaining the area’s sewer system. SK Enterprises, the private agency tasked with sewer network maintenance, was blacklisted following the incident.

During the suspension period, Shukla will be attached to the Urban Bodies Directorate in UP while Achhe Lal will be attached to Zone 6 office.

Sharma also initiated a thorough review of the city’s sewer infrastructure and ordered compilation of a report detailing the total number of manholes within the municipal limits, including the number of covered and open manholes, along with steps taken to ensure safety.

Lucknow
