Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi lauds Uttar Pradesh government for digitalisation,mentions Unnao duo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat programme, on Sunday praised chief minister Yogi Adityanath for digitalisation and taking the government’s welfare schemes to the last man in the state, said a U.P. government spokesperson.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi was speaking in the 92nd episode of his monthly radio programme.

He said Yogi Adityanath government ensured the delivery of benefits of both the Central and state governments’ schemes to the needy without any discrimination.

PM Modi made these remarks while talking about the digital revolution being witnessed in the country. The Internet revolution had not only met the educational needs of the villagers, but had also led them to become digital entrepreneurs, he said.

Modi mentioned Gudiya Singh and Omprakash Singh, both hailing from Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh, in this context, the spokesperson said.

Gudiya Singh of Amoiya village in Unnao district was worried about her studies when she came to her in-laws’ house but BharatNet resolved her concern and she was able to further her studies through the Internet and complete her graduation, the prime minister said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Omprakash Singh emerged as a digital entrepreneur. The PM said that Singh has provided more than 1,000 broadband connections in his village, adding that he also set up a free Wi-Fi zone near his Common Service Centre, which is helping many needy people.

Omprakash Singh’s work has increased so much that he has hired more than 20 people to provide broadband connections to schools, hospitals, tehsil offices and anganwadi centres in villages.

The spokesperson said Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath has been a frontrunner in the digital revolution being witnessed in India.

The CM had recently said in Meerut that the benefits of schemes like Start-up India, Digital India, Make in India, Yuva Swaraj, Kisan Samman Nidhi are being passed on to the general public through DBT (direct benefit transfer), which has been possible through Digital India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Yogi Adityanath government is gradually switching to online services in every sector to bring transparency into the system.

Most of the schemes are being run online to ensure there is no corruption in its implementation. Besides, smartphones and tablets are being distributed to the youths so that they can continue their online studies and become tech-savvy, said the spokesperson.