Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi lauds Uttar Pradesh government for digitalisation,mentions Unnao duo
Modi says Yogi Adityanath government ensured the delivery of benefits of both the Central and state governments’ schemes to the needy without any discrimination
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat programme, on Sunday praised chief minister Yogi Adityanath for digitalisation and taking the government’s welfare schemes to the last man in the state, said a U.P. government spokesperson.
Modi was speaking in the 92nd episode of his monthly radio programme.
He said Yogi Adityanath government ensured the delivery of benefits of both the Central and state governments’ schemes to the needy without any discrimination.
PM Modi made these remarks while talking about the digital revolution being witnessed in the country. The Internet revolution had not only met the educational needs of the villagers, but had also led them to become digital entrepreneurs, he said.
Modi mentioned Gudiya Singh and Omprakash Singh, both hailing from Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh, in this context, the spokesperson said.
Gudiya Singh of Amoiya village in Unnao district was worried about her studies when she came to her in-laws’ house but BharatNet resolved her concern and she was able to further her studies through the Internet and complete her graduation, the prime minister said.
Omprakash Singh emerged as a digital entrepreneur. The PM said that Singh has provided more than 1,000 broadband connections in his village, adding that he also set up a free Wi-Fi zone near his Common Service Centre, which is helping many needy people.
Omprakash Singh’s work has increased so much that he has hired more than 20 people to provide broadband connections to schools, hospitals, tehsil offices and anganwadi centres in villages.
The spokesperson said Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath has been a frontrunner in the digital revolution being witnessed in India.
The CM had recently said in Meerut that the benefits of schemes like Start-up India, Digital India, Make in India, Yuva Swaraj, Kisan Samman Nidhi are being passed on to the general public through DBT (direct benefit transfer), which has been possible through Digital India.
The Yogi Adityanath government is gradually switching to online services in every sector to bring transparency into the system.
Most of the schemes are being run online to ensure there is no corruption in its implementation. Besides, smartphones and tablets are being distributed to the youths so that they can continue their online studies and become tech-savvy, said the spokesperson.
-
Not appropriate to comment: Karnataka CM on POCSO case against seer
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said it is not appropriate to comment on the POCSO case registered against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Chitradurga, as it is under investigation. "See, any case which is important, both the cases of POCSO and kidnapping in Karnataka's Chitradurga have been booked and police are investigating it. It is not appropriate to speak when it's under investigation," said Karnataka CM Bommai.
-
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
-
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
-
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics