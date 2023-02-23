Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Man’s blood-soaked body found near Lucknow’s Kurkrail dam

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 23, 2023 08:22 PM IST



The blood-soaked body of a 32-year-old man was found at Kukrail river dam, near Shakti Nagar, under the Ghazipur Police Station limits, in the wee hours of Thursday. There were injury marks on the neck of the deceased, the police said.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

“The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Singh, a resident of Safedabad in Barabanki district, who had come to Lucknow with his wife and two children to attend a relative’s wedding on Wednesday. The victim was an e-rickshaw driver by profession,” police added.

The incident caused a stir among locals who saw the body around 4 am. The police were notified, who recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

“A two-wheeler was also discovered parked near the body, which belonged to a relative of the deceased, Tinku Singh, who identified the deceased as his brother-in-law,” said Inspector Sunil Kumar Singh of Ghazipur Police Station.

“The victim’s wife and relatives told police that they were at a guest house near Dandiya market on Wednesday when Jitendra left the guest house on the bike saying he was going to meet someone, but he never returned,” said DCP (North) Qasim Abidi in a video statement.

“An FIR under IPC section 304 (murder) against unidentified persons in this case has been registered at the Ghazipur police station. The matter is being investigated from all angles. CCTV footage is also being looked at,” Abidi added.

Story Saved
