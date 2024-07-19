 Marital dispute case: Swami Prasad Maurya, daughter declared absconders by court - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jul 20, 2024
New Delhi
Marital dispute case: Swami Prasad Maurya, daughter declared absconders by court

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 20, 2024 06:04 AM IST

The court issued NBW against the father-daughter duo on April 4 this year for failing to appear before the court in connection with an assault case related to the marriage dispute

LUCKNOW Former UP cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya and his daughter Sanghamitra Maurya, former Budaun MP, were declared absconders by the court of additional chief judicial magistrate on Friday in a case related to the latter’s second marriage without seeking divorce in the first.

Former UP cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya . (File Photo)
The court had issued NBW against the father-daughter duo on April 4 this year for failing to appear before the court in connection with an assault case related to the marriage dispute. It was issued on the complaint of one Deepak Kumar Swarnkar who claimed to be married to Sanghamitra in 2019.

In November last year, Deepak Kumar had filed a complaint in the court, alleging that Sanghamitra had remarried without divorcing him.

He alleged that Sanghamitra remarried one Naval Kishore Shakya whom she divorced in 2021.

