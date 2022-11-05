Marriage season a challenge for traffic cops in Agra

Agra Within a few days of the inauguration of traffic month, Agra police are facing a tough challenge with the onset of the wedding season from Friday. With most of the marriage homes lined up on Fatehabad road and in nearby areas, a special team has been constituted by traffic police to streamline traffic, as premier hotels in the city of Taj are also located in this area.

‘Devotthani Ekadashi’ on Friday marked the beginning of marriage functions and on the very first day, many marriages were scheduled. The impact was evident on roads in the city.

“We understand the challenges in this marriage season and arrangements are already updated these days with November being observed as Traffic month. A special team has been constituted to meet the challenges on road and we are in coordination with police,” said superintendent of police, traffic, Arun Chandra.

“The traffic police remains active fully till 10 pm and the crossings are manned to streamline the traffic. We might extend such deployment till 11 pm during the marriage season,” he said.

“The areas within specific police stations are taken care of by the cops. Norms for parking space, traffic in vicinity are to be taken care of by marriage hall owners and stress will be on compliance with traffic norms,” he said..

With the high court taking a tough stand on mushrooming marriage halls in residential colonies a few years back, now there are certain pockets where these marriage halls are located. Fatehabad road, roads in Awas Vikas Colony and other areas have a concentration of these halls.

“The traffic in Agra is an age-old menace and any added pressure, as witnessed in the marriage season, often exposes the shortcoming of traffic policing. Traffic increases late in the evening and assembly of any sort adds to fear of road jams which need to be addressed,” observed a denizen.