Married woman humiliated, assaulted for observing ‘Karwa Chauth’ for another man in UP village

Villagers in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district allegedly beat and humiliated a married woman in public for observing ‘Karwa Chauth’ for another man while her husband was away. The woman was reportedly tied to a tree and severely beaten as the man helped her perform the rituals on Sunday, while her husband was in Gurugram, Haryana, earning a livelihood. Villagers also tore the woman’s clothes during the assault. The woman was reportedly tied to a tree and severely beaten as the man helped her perform the rituals on Sunday (For Representation)

A video of the incident, made by the attackers, was shared on social media, prompting the Raebareli police to initiate an investigation on Tuesday.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Pradeep Kumar, in charge of the Salon police circle, confirmed the incident. He stated that the authenticity of the viral video was verified, and it was determined to have occurred in a village under the Deeh police station’s jurisdiction. Despite efforts to reach the victims, no formal complaint has been lodged yet. The DSP assured that strict action would be taken if an official complaint is received.

A police official further revealed that the villagers can be heard using abusive language in the video while the woman was tied to a tree and beaten. The man, whose limbs were tied with ropes, is seen lying on the ground. The identities of the victims have not been disclosed, but the police are in contact with their families. Those involved in the incident have already been identified.