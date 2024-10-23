Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Married woman humiliated, assaulted for observing ‘Karwa Chauth’ for another man in UP village

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Oct 23, 2024 05:12 AM IST

A police official revealed that the villagers can be heard using abusive language in the video while the woman was tied to a tree and beaten

Villagers in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district allegedly beat and humiliated a married woman in public for observing ‘Karwa Chauth’ for another man while her husband was away. The woman was reportedly tied to a tree and severely beaten as the man helped her perform the rituals on Sunday, while her husband was in Gurugram, Haryana, earning a livelihood. Villagers also tore the woman’s clothes during the assault.

The woman was reportedly tied to a tree and severely beaten as the man helped her perform the rituals on Sunday (For Representation)
The woman was reportedly tied to a tree and severely beaten as the man helped her perform the rituals on Sunday (For Representation)

A video of the incident, made by the attackers, was shared on social media, prompting the Raebareli police to initiate an investigation on Tuesday.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Pradeep Kumar, in charge of the Salon police circle, confirmed the incident. He stated that the authenticity of the viral video was verified, and it was determined to have occurred in a village under the Deeh police station’s jurisdiction. Despite efforts to reach the victims, no formal complaint has been lodged yet. The DSP assured that strict action would be taken if an official complaint is received.

A police official further revealed that the villagers can be heard using abusive language in the video while the woman was tied to a tree and beaten. The man, whose limbs were tied with ropes, is seen lying on the ground. The identities of the victims have not been disclosed, but the police are in contact with their families. Those involved in the incident have already been identified.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //