Marxist historians ignored Pasi, Dalit, tribal heroes of freedom struggle: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said Marxist historians and previous governments deliberately ignored the contributions of Dalit, Pasi and Adivasi (tribal) communities to India’s freedom struggle, keeping their stories out of mainstream history. He was speaking at Pasi Swabhiman Diwas, organised to mark the martyrdom of Uda Devi Pasi at Pasi Crossing in Vrindavan Colony, Lucknow. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and senior BJP leaders were present. Defence minister Rajnath Singh along chief minister Yogi Adityanath and others unveil the statue of Virangana Uda Devi Pasi in Lucknow, on Sunday (Deepak Gupta)

Singh said history books narrate the efforts of only a few families. “Dalit, Adivasi and Pasi leaders were largely neglected,” he said, adding that earlier governments overlooked the role of Pasi icons. He stated that the current state government had given recognition to such leaders.

“CM Yogi Adityanath has given honour to leaders of the freedom struggle,” he said.

Listing Pasi figures associated with the revolt of 1857, Singh said Uda Devi proved that India’s daughters could defend the nation with courage. “Uda Devi proved that if anyone dares to insult the nation, the daughters of India can face them with unwavering courage,” he said. “British officer captain Dawson is said to have removed his hat before her mortal remains as a mark of respect. Singh said she was a matter of pride for the community and the country.”

He said Uda Devi challenged both British rule and the social structure that had marginalised her community. “Her saga must be remembered for two reasons. First, it teaches self-respect. Second, it highlights the role of women in the freedom struggle,” he said. Singh added that she mobilised Dalit women during the uprising. “Today, women are protecting the nation from Siachen to the oceans,” he said.

Referring to recent operations, Singh said, “In Operation Sindoor, women pilots and soldiers played vital roles in counter-terror actions in Pakistan and PoK. Every daughter of India carries the spirit of Uda Devi.”

Explaining beliefs around the community’s origins, he said “Pa” means “to hold” and “Si” means “sword,” making Pasi mean “sword-wielder.” He added that a 1971 document recorded another belief that the community emerged from the sweat of Lord Parashurama, who entrusted them with protecting cows. He said compassion, courage and duty had defined the community from 1857 to movements such as the Awadh Kisan Sabha Andolan.

“The Pasi Empire gets little space in textbooks despite ruling long before Emperor Ashoka,” the defence minister said. He mentioned Maharaja Bijli Pasi, Maharaja Satan Pasi, Maharaja Lakhan Pasi, Maharaja Suheldev, Maharaja Dhaldev, Raja Gangabaksh Rawat, Jhalkari Bai, Avanti Bai and Mahaveeri Devi. “These names should be written in golden letters,” he said. Singh recalled that the Vajpayee government issued a postage stamp in honour of Maharaja Bijli Pasi in 2000.

Congratulating the chief minister, Singh said the state government had included Pasi heroes in the academic curriculum. He said a memorial for Maharaja Suheldev had been built in Bahraich and another for Maharaja Bijli Pasi was being constructed in Lucknow. He added that the observance of “Tribal Pride Day” and “Tribal Pride Year” had brought attention to tribal icons. Sites linked with Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar have been developed as the “Panch Teerth”, he said.

Honouring Dalit icons would help strengthen social unity, he said. Singh added that the prime minister had worked to ensure representation for marginalised groups. “Kamlesh Paswan, a member of the Pasi community, serves as a Union minister,” he said.

He added that both Union and state governments had expanded welfare services for SC, ST, OBC and other disadvantaged groups for more than a decade. Singh recalled Baba Saheb’s view that democracy cannot flourish where the social system lacks fairness and said governments were committed to ensuring equal participation in national development.

Uda Devi’s statue will inspire future generations: Brajesh Pathak

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said unveiling the Uda Devi statue in Lucknow was a moment of pride for the Pasi community and would motivate children, youth, women and elders.

Union minister Kamlesh Paswan said losing one’s identity and history would raise questions for future generations. He said Uda Devi’s courage and sacrifice would remain an important chapter in India’s history and praised efforts by the Uttar Pradesh government and the prime minister to bring this history forward.