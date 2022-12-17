Mass conversion racket: Allahabad HC denies bail to Umar Gautam, four others

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 17, 2022 10:09 PM IST

Gautam had moved the high court earlier this year after his bail plea was rejected by the court of additional district and sessions judge, NIA/ATS, in May

An FIR was lodged by UP ATS on June 20, 2021 at Gomti Nagar police station in Lucknow against Umar Gautam and others. (For Representation)
ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday (December 16) rejected bail applications of Umar Gautam, his son and three other accused in a case related with illegal mass conversion.

The special task force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police had arrested Gautam last year for allegedly running a mass conversion racket across the state. Those denied bail are Umar Gautam, his son Abdulla Umar, Rahul Ahmad alias Rahul Bhola, Salahuddin and Mohammad Salim.

Gautam had moved the high court earlier this year after his bail plea was rejected by the court of additional district and sessions judge, NIA/ATS, in May. Appearing on behalf of the state government, government advocate SN Tilhari opposed the bail of all five accused.

While denying bail to Gautam and others, a division bench of Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Saroj Yadav observed: “Keeping in mind the act and conduct of the appellant, it cannot be said that he is innocent. On the other hand, evidence collected during of course of investigation by Anti- Terrorist Squad (ATS) and charge sheet submitted against the appellant, reflects that he was carrying-on anti-national activities with the help of anti-social elements,” added the court.

The court also pointed out that their act was for achieving nefarious design that would weaken the social fabric of the country and developed and spread hatred amongst people of different religions that would disturb the public tranquillity and public order.

“He (Umar Gautam) has also received huge sum of money in his personal accounts from different sources including foreign countries,” said the court. “Considering the contention of the learned State Counsel that if the appellant is released on bail, there is every likelihood that he would again indulge in such activities, which would be prejudicial to the national integration of the country,” the court observed. “Hence we do not find any good ground for enlarging the appellant on bail, which is accordingly refused,” the court said.

A first information report was lodged by the UP ATS on June 20, 2021 at Gomti Nagar police station in Lucknow under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including the Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, against Umar Gautam, Islamic Dawah Centre (IDC) chairman Mufti Qazi Jahangir Qasmi and unknown persons.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Pawan Dixit

Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission...view detail

