Mass marriage symbol of inclusiveness, social equality: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath described mass marriages as symbols of inclusiveness, social equality, and a powerful strike against social evils such as dowry. On Sunday, he blessed 1,200 couples who tied the knot at one such event held here. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a mass marriage programme in Gorakhpur on Sunday (Sourced)

Adityanath said couples from diverse backgrounds, castes, and religions gathering under one roof for a community wedding was a campaign against dowry, child marriage, and untouchability. He urged people to reject the practice of dowry and called for simplifying weddings, especially for women from financially-constrained families.

Highlighting the achievements of the state government’s mass marriage scheme launched in 2017, the CM noted that over 3.84 lakh weddings had been facilitated under the initiative, with the number expected to surpass 4 lakh this year.

He also mentioned various welfare initiatives for young girls and women, such as Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, toilets in houses, and free LPG connections under the Ujjwala Yojana. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for empowering women with democratic rights and improving their quality of life.

Calling mass weddings a “festival of equality”, the CM remarked, “...this collective celebration brings joy to thousands of families and reflects the government’s commitment to societal harmony.”

Also in attendance were mayor Manglesh Srivastava and BJP MLAs Vipin Singh and Mahendra Pal Singh.

‘Ensure timely, satisfactory resolution to all public grievances’

GORAKHPUR

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reiterated his administration’s commitment to resolving public grievances with utmost seriousness and transparency. Holding a Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple on Sunday, he assured over 300 individuals that no injustice would be tolerated under his government.

The CM directed officials to ensure timely and satisfactory resolutions to all complaints, and that negligence in handling public issues would not be accepted. “Every grievance will be addressed with sensitivity and seriousness,” he stated.

Addressing concerns related to land disputes, Adityanath stressed the need for fair and transparent resolutions. He advised officials to initiate dialogues among disputing parties and take strict legal action against land encroachments and offenders. The Janata Darshan saw over two dozen individuals seeking financial aid for medical treatment, to whom CM Yogi assured full support.