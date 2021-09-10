Mass reshuffle in police on cards before assembly polls

LUCKNOW The process for mass reshuffle of police personnel is on the cards in view of the 2022 assembly elections, as the state government has constituted two committees to screen officers from ASP to sub-inspectors rank posted in different districts, said senior police officials here on Friday.

The state government order signed by additional chief secretary (ACS), home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi (dated September 9, 2021) directs screening of ASPs, deputy SPs, inspectors and sub-inspectors, who were completing three years in one district till March, 2022, they said.

A police official said the state government had formed two three-member screening committees headed by DG, intelligence, DS Chauhan and ADG, law and order, Prashant Kumar for the purpose.

He said the committee head by DG Intelligence will comprise two other members who will screen ASPs and DySPs. The second committee headed by ADG, law and order, Prashant Kumar comprises two other members who will screen inspectors and S-Is.

The purpose of the screening committee to list out police personnel who were posted in one district for three or more years as well as those who had inquiries and complaints pending against them. Police personnel having tainted background would be shunted out from the districts, said the official.

Another police official said earlier the order of reshuffling police personnel was for changing Vidhan Sabha constituencies, if they were posted in one constituency for three or more years. “Officials and personnel with tainted background will be shunted out of districts while the constituency will be changed for those who have clean and meritorious records,” he emphasised.

He said the state government had asked the screening committees to send their report to the home department through DGP Mukul Goel within seven days. He said it could lead to a major reshuffle in the police force by the end of the month.