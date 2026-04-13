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Mathura boat tragedy: Death toll rises to 15, one still missing

Police said the two bodies recovered on Monday were identified as missing devotees. “One body found near Devraha Baba ashram was identified as Yash Bhalla, while the other, recovered from Bangali Ghat, was identified as Monica,” said Chandra Prakash Rawat, superintendent of police (rural), Mathura.

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 07:56 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Agra
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Death toll in the Yamuna boat tragedy in Mathura rose to 15 after two more bodies were recovered during a search operation on Monday. One devotee is still missing as multi-agency teams continue efforts along the river stretch since the incident on Friday.

The search has been ongoing since Friday when a boat carrying 38 devotees from Ludhiana capsized near Kesi Ghat (Sourced)

Police said the two bodies recovered on Monday were identified as missing devotees. “One body found near Devraha Baba ashram was identified as Yash Bhalla, 26, while the other, recovered from Bangali Ghat, was identified as Monica, 25,” said Chandra Prakash Rawat, superintendent of police (rural), Mathura.

He added that teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) Flood units and private divers are continuing the search. “The operation is underway across seven demarcated sectors from Kesi Ghat to Gokul Barrage. Drones are also being deployed to assist the teams,” Rawat said.

On Sunday, two bodies were recovered, bringing the toll to 13 by the end of the day. The search has been ongoing since Friday when a boat carrying 38 devotees from Ludhiana capsized near Kesi Ghat around 3 pm.

“SDM Mant had applied for leave on April 7 for personal reasons to attend to an ailing family member. Due to official duties and the boat incident, she could not proceed earlier and has now gone on leave. This is not a penal action,” the DM said.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Mathura boat tragedy: Death toll rises to 15, one still missing
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Mathura boat tragedy: Death toll rises to 15, one still missing
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