Mathura boat tragedy: Death toll rises to 15, one still missing

Death toll in the Yamuna boat tragedy in Mathura rose to 15 after two more bodies were recovered during a search operation on Monday. One devotee is still missing as multi-agency teams continue efforts along the river stretch since the incident on Friday.

The search has been ongoing since Friday when a boat carrying 38 devotees from Ludhiana capsized near Kesi Ghat (Sourced)

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Police said the two bodies recovered on Monday were identified as missing devotees. “One body found near Devraha Baba ashram was identified as Yash Bhalla, 26, while the other, recovered from Bangali Ghat, was identified as Monica, 25,” said Chandra Prakash Rawat, superintendent of police (rural), Mathura.

He added that teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) Flood units and private divers are continuing the search. “The operation is underway across seven demarcated sectors from Kesi Ghat to Gokul Barrage. Drones are also being deployed to assist the teams,” Rawat said.

On Sunday, two bodies were recovered, bringing the toll to 13 by the end of the day. The search has been ongoing since Friday when a boat carrying 38 devotees from Ludhiana capsized near Kesi Ghat around 3 pm.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Pankaj Kumar, additional district magistrate (finance and revenue), 10 bodies were recovered on Friday itself. Of the 22 rescued, 14 were safe while eight were hospitalised in Vrindavan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Pankaj Kumar, additional district magistrate (finance and revenue), 10 bodies were recovered on Friday itself. Of the 22 rescued, 14 were safe while eight were hospitalised in Vrindavan. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the boat allegedly collided with a pontoon bridge being moved by a JCB, leading to the capsize. It is alleged that warnings by devotees were ignored before the incident occurred. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the boat allegedly collided with a pontoon bridge being moved by a JCB, leading to the capsize. It is alleged that warnings by devotees were ignored before the incident occurred. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The district magistrate has ordered a probe into the incident by ADM (FR) Pankaj Kumar. The victims were part of a 132-member group from Ludhiana visiting Mathura on pilgrimage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The district magistrate has ordered a probe into the incident by ADM (FR) Pankaj Kumar. The victims were part of a 132-member group from Ludhiana visiting Mathura on pilgrimage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the leave of Mant SDM Ritu Sirohi drew attention amid the tragedy. However, Chandra Prakash Singh, district magistrate, Mathura, denied any link between her leave and the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the leave of Mant SDM Ritu Sirohi drew attention amid the tragedy. However, Chandra Prakash Singh, district magistrate, Mathura, denied any link between her leave and the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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“SDM Mant had applied for leave on April 7 for personal reasons to attend to an ailing family member. Due to official duties and the boat incident, she could not proceed earlier and has now gone on leave. This is not a penal action,” the DM said.

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