Mathura, Vrindavan will never forgive BJP: Akhilesh

The Banke Bihari Corridor being built in Mathura has now snowballed into a political issue. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at the party office in Lucknow, on Monday (HT Photo)

The Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, has alleged that the BJP government was trying to destroy the heritage and aesthetics of the lanes in Mathura in the name of the corridor. He also asked why the BJP government did not make a corridor for Kanwariays in the last many years it was in power.

Addressing a press conference at SP headquarters in Lucknow on Monday, the SP Chief said, “The BJP government is destroying heritage and legacy. Faith is being turned into a business. In the name of the corridor, a land game is going on in Vrindavan. BJP has its eyes on the land. BJP is displacing lakhs of people so that some people benefit from it. It is not about wide roads, it is about management. If the crowd can be handled by wide places, then why did the stampede happen when Kumbh was held in an open ground.”

He demanded the centre and state BJP governments to make a corridor for Kanwariyas to take care of their food, health and other issues. “The chief minister spent more than ₹7,000 crore in building the 91 km long Gorakhpur Link Expressway. Why did he not spend one thousand crore rupees for the Kanwariyas and build a corridor for the Kanwar Yatra? If the corridor was built, the Kanwariyas would have got a good road, food and drink, resting places, all the facilities, but the BJP government does not want to provide facilities and arrangements to Kanwariyas.

“Every year the BJP runs a campaign to check shops to cheat the Kanwariyas. It deliberately spreads hatred in the society. In the Samajwadi government, we will build a new corridor for the Kanwariyas. We will provide all the facilities so that shopkeepers and people walking on the road will not face any inconvenience.”

Attacking the BJP government on the issue, the SP chief said that the whole dispute was about land. “The way BJP manipulated the land in Ayodhya, demolished thousands of temples in Varanasi, it wants to do the same in Vrindavan. There are more than 5,000 temples in Mathura Vrindavan. These were built by many kings and Maharajas of olden times. BJP gives contracts to its people and collects donations from them. It does scams in the name of compensation.

“When a new government will come in the state, then BJP’s policy of destruction in the name of development will be ended forever. Every compensation scam will be investigated,” said Yadav.

On the issue of cleaning of rivers in the state, Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP government has ruined the Gomti Riverfront in the state capital. “The Gomti Riverfront was built during the Samajwadi government. This government has ruined it. The work of the Riverfront on Varuna was stopped. There is filth in Gomti, Varuna, Yamuna. There is a pile of garbage. The water stinks.

“In Bundelkhand, mounds have been made at many places by illegal digging in the rivers,” said the SP chief.

Jan Panchayat in West UP from today

The Samajwadi Party Baba Saheb Ambedkar Vahini’s general secretary Ram Babu Sudarshan has said that the PDA Jan Panchayat programme being organised under the guidance of SP president Akhilesh Yadav will be organised in Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baghpat from July 8 up to July 11 under the leadership of SP Baba Saheb Ambedkar Vahini’s president Mithai Lal Bharti.

Through the PDA Jan Panchayat programme, SP Ambedkar Vahini will go from village to village to make people aware about the atrocities and injustice being done with Dalits under the BJP government.