Maya accuses Cong of politics over caste census, reservation in private sector

LUCKNOW Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati slammed the Congress, accusing it of doing politics over the caste census and reservation in the private sector.

BSP chief Mayawati (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The statements made by the Congress party in the Raipur session regarding caste census and reservation in private sector etc are nothing but deception and blatant electoral politics, because when in power, Congress does exactly the opposite. The attitude of BJP is also similar,” she said in a series of tweets in Hindi on Wednesday.

She said: “Who can forget the casteist conspiracy by the Congress and the BJP by not allowing passage of the related bill in the Parliament. The SP too rejected reservation in promotion policy, which had extremely sad and unfortunate consequences for these sections.”

The BSP chief said the result of the conspiracy of these anti-BSP parties is that the reservation of these classes in government jobs and education had become almost inactive and ineffective. “The reserved seats are lying vacant for years while the newly implemented quota of EWS is promptly filled by the government. Therefore, caution is required at every level,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“While in power, the Congress and other casteist parties kept Dalits and tribals sidelined from high positions in the party organisation. In good times, other classes are given full importance, and when they are out of power, they remember Dalits and tribals. They are shedding crocodile tears for their votes,” she added.