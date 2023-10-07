Maya says Cong’s caste survey push a poll stunt, slams BJP too

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday targeted the Congress over its leaders backing caste survey and said the citing of ‘jiski jitini abadi uski utni hissedari’ (political representation based on numerical spread) slogan was nothing more than a political stunt.

“Did the Congress ever implement the slogan within the party or in its governments since the independence? No. Then how can one trust them? In contrast, the BSP showed how social justice can be implemented on the ground while in power,” Mayawati wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

In a series of posts, Maya said both the BJP and the Congress were influencing the poll setup through various attractive election-oriented announcements.

“The point is that why these announcements, which are being made now so close to the polls, weren’t thought of earlier and implemented in time. That is why such announcements lack credibility and appear more to be poll-related,” she added.

She also said while the people were battling unemployment, price rise and inflation, the BJP and the Congress were engaged in cashing in on the issues of caste census, and OBC and women’s reservation. “All this is being done in a bid to hide their failures, but the people are not going to fall for these gestures anymore,” Mayawati said.

The BSP supremo was referring to both the BJP and the Congress holding nationwide campaigns to claim that the Women’s Reservation Bill, which was approved by Parliament recently and has now become an Act after presidential sanction, happened due to their efforts. Congress leaders have, of late, also flagged the demand for a caste survey and women’s reservation, an aspect most parties, including the BSP, are on the same page.

