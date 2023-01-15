Maya’s b’day to be celebrated as ‘Jankalyankari Diwas’ today

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will celebrate party chief Mayawati’s 67th birthday on Sunday (January 15) as “Jankalyankari Diwas”.

In a press statement, the BSP said the birthday of the icon of social transformation and economic emancipation and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati would be celebrated across the country as well as in Uttar Pradesh. The party leaders and workers would assist the needy, poor and helpless people on her birthday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BSP chief will release the 18th edition of her work – “A Travelogue of My Struggle-ridden Life and BSP Movement” in a programme organized in the party state unit office located in Mall Avenue, Lucknow.

The party has released a series of songs by Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Udit Narayan, Javed Ali and Prince in the run-up to the birthday celebration, acclaiming her as a fighter for the rights of the “deprived community”.