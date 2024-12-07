Menu Explore
Mayawati accuses Congress, SP of exploiting Sambhal violence

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 07, 2024 08:31 PM IST

Mayawati called on the central government to engage with Bangladesh’s authorities to ensure the safe return of oppressed Hindus, particularly Dalits, to India

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Saturday accused the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) of exploiting the issue of violence in U.P.’s Sambhal for political gain, particularly to appease the Muslim vote bank. During a press conference in Lucknow, Mayawati asserted that these parties had remained silent on atrocities faced by Dalits and Hindus, including those in Bangladesh, and were only focusing on Sambhal for electoral purposes.

Mayawati alleged that the opposition was exacerbating divisions within the Muslim community in Sambhal (FIle photo)
Mayawati alleged that the opposition was exacerbating divisions within the Muslim community in Sambhal (FIle photo)

Mayawati called on the central government to engage with Bangladesh’s authorities to ensure the safe return of oppressed Hindus, particularly Dalits, to India. Otherwise, BSP will not understand any difference between the Congress and the BJP when it came to the plight of Dalits, she added.

The BSP chief also criticised both parties for their silence on the ongoing atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, especially during the ongoing winter session of Parliament. According to Mayawati, these parties were more focused on garnering Muslim votes rather than addressing issues of national interest.

She alleged that the opposition was exacerbating divisions within the Muslim community in Sambhal by creating conflicts between Turks and non-Turks, warning Muslims to be cautious of these political manoeuvres.

Addressing the plight of Dalits in Bangladesh, Mayawati pointed out that many Hindus, especially Dalits, were enduring oppression in the neighbouring country. She reminded that these Dalits had been forcibly relocated to Pakistan during the partition, simply for electing Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar to the Constituent Assembly.

Mayawati lamented, “It is deeply saddening that those Dalit MPs, who owe their seats in the Parliament, are now silent on the oppression faced by Dalits. They are choosing to stay mute to please their political bosses.”

She added, “Whether the oppression of Dalits is happening in India or Bangladesh, it cannot be ignored.” She reminded that these Dalits had been forcibly relocated to Pakistan during the partition, simply for electing Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar to the Constituent Assembly.

