Mayawati attacks Congress over poll promises

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday hit out at the Congress for making lucrative poll promises before the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election.

The attack by Mayawati came a day after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced that her party will provide smartphones and electric scooties to class 12 pass and graduate girl students on coming to power in Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka had earlier also announced that the Congress will give 40% reservation to women in the allocation of party tickets for the 2022 assembly election. Mayawati termed the Congress’s poll promises an electoral gimmick.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the BSP president said, “The Congress has started making various kinds of lucrative promises, like the BJP and SP, as part of an electoral gimmick under which this party has talked about giving smartphones and scooty to girl students if their government is formed in Uttar Pradesh, but the basic question is who can trust them and how.”

Mayawati also said, “The Congress has its governments in Rajasthan and Punjab. Have they done something like this there so that people could believe them? If not, then how can people believe them? This is the reason why there is a severe lack of public confidence in the claims and promises of parties like the Congress and BJP.”

She also said the Congress is facing “bad days” due to “non-fulfilment” of poll promises in the past and the BJP could also face the same fate as that of the Congress due to its alleged failure to fulfil promises made to the people.