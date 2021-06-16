Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mayawati attacks SP after Akhilesh meets rebel BSP MLAs

On Tuesday, six rebel BSP MLAs met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in the party office. After the meeting, the group’s leader Aslam Raini announced that 11 rebel BSP MLAs would launch a new political party.
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JUN 17, 2021 03:41 AM IST
Mayawati accused Samajwadi Party of “specialising in the narrow politics of hate, manipulation, malice and casteism”.(PTI)

A day after six rebel Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, party chief Mayawati on Wednesday lashed out at the SP, alleging that it was trying to project the meeting as a split.

Mayawati accused the SP of “specialising in the narrow politics of hate, manipulation, malice and casteism”.

“The Samajwadi Party, which is an expert in narrow politics of despicable manipulations, malice and casteism, is publicising through the media that some BSP MLAs are breaking away to join the SP. This is a serious illusion,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

On Tuesday, six rebel BSP MLAs met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in the party office. After the meeting, the group’s leader Aslam Raini announced that 11 rebel BSP MLAs would launch a new political party. The MLAs who met Akhilesh were suspended from the party long back for colluding with the SP and an industrialist during the Rajya Sabha polls for defeating a Dalit candidate, she said.

SP spokesperson Abdul Hafiz Gandhi said: “Mayawati ji’s allegations are baseless. MLAs are deserting her... ”

