Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Mayawati demands strict action against culprits of Singhu border killing
Mayawati demands strict action against culprits of Singhu border killing

Taking to Twitter, the BSP chief also said strict action should be against the culprits like done on "Lakhimpur Kheri violence".
Published on Oct 16, 2021 12:44 PM IST
Calling the killing of a man near the Singhu border where farmers are protesting against three farm laws since November last year, as sad and shameful, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday asked the "Dalit" Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi to provide financial aid of 50 lakh to kin of deceased.

Taking to Twitter, the BSP chief also said strict action should be against the culprits like done on "Lakhimpur Kheri violence".

"The brutal murder of a Dalit youth of Punjab on the Delhi Singhu border is very sad and shameful. Taking the incident seriously, the police should take strict action against the culprits and like done Lakhimpur Kheri. The Dalit CM of Punjab should give 50 lakh rupees and a government job to the victim's family, this is the demand of BSP," tweeted Mayawati.

Earlier on Friday, a corpse of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near the Singhu border, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hansraj.

"An FIR has been registered in the case," said the DSP.

She further compared the road mishap in the Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, where a car ran over a group of people walking to immerse an idol of Goddess Durga, with Lakhimpur Kheri incident and asked Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to take strict action against the accused.

"The incident of death of one person and injuries to many people in Chhattisgarh during Durga Visarjan is very sad, which is reminiscent of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The Congress government should give financial help and jobs to the families of the victims and take strict action against the culprits," Mayawati tweeted.

A speeding car on Friday evening allegedly mowed down one individual and left 16 persons injured from a procession that was heading for Durga idol immersion in Pathalgaon block of Jashpur district.

