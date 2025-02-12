Mayawati expels nephew Akash Anand’s father-in-law for ‘anti-party’ activities

LUCKNOW Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Wednesday announced the expulsion of Ashok Siddharth, father-in-law of her nephew Akash Anand, from the party on charges of engaging in “anti-party activities”. Mayawati had sacked Akash Anand last year only to reinstate him later and appoint him as her political successor. (File Photo)

Anand, 30, is the national coordinator of the BSP and Mayawati’s political successor.

Mayawati had sacked Anand last year only to reinstate him later and appoint him as her political successor. Siddharth, a former Rajya Sabha MP, was expelled along with Nitin Singh, the Meerut district in-charge of BSP.

In a post on X, Mayawati stated: “Dr Ashok Siddharth, former MP, and Shri Nitin Singh, district Meerut, have been expelled from the party in the interest of BSP for engaging in anti-party activities.”

The expulsion comes in the wake of the BSP’s poor performance in the Delhi Assembly elections in which the party’s candidates failed to retain their deposits in every seat they contested.

Mayawati is known for unpredictable political moves and strict action against indisciplined party leaders. She had shown the door to strong party leaders like Lalji Verma and Ramachal Rajbhar. The expulsion of Ashok Siddharth shocked BSP leaders and workers.

After senior BSP leaders like Swami Prasad Maurya, Naseemuddin Siddiqui, Indrajit Saroj, Tribhuwan Dutt, Vir Singh and Daddu Prasad rose in rebellion, Ashok Siddharth played a pivotal role in maintaining hold over the second line leaders and ensured that the party organisation remained intact in various districts.

Siddharth won Mayawati’s confidence and was rewarded with a berth in the Rajya Sabha and made in charge of southern states and Maharashtra. The bond between Mayawati and Siddharth strengthened after Akash Anand tied the knot with Pragya, daughter of Ashok Siddharth, in March 2023.

Ashok Siddharth played an important role in the reinstatement of Akash Anand to the key post of party national coordinator as well as political successor Mayawati after he was removed from both the posts during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign.

A BSP leader said the tussle between BSP Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam and Ashok Siddharth led to factionalism in the party. Siddharth was made in charge of the BSP campaign in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi assembly elections. The party’s performance was dismal in the assembly elections and its vote share dipped in all the states. After the review of the party’s performance in Delhi election, Mayawati decided to show Siddharth the door.

Nitin Singh, a close confidante of Siddharth, who was working with Akash Anand during Delhi Assembly election campaign, was also expelled.

The feud within the party intensified after Mayawati opened the doors for her younger nephew Ishan Anand in the party organization during her birthday celebration in January. When Ashok Siddharth rallied to protect Akash Anand’s position in the organization, the situation had adverse impact on the party’s working, after which Mayawati decided to expel Siddharth, said another leader.

“By expelling a senior leader and family member, Mayawati has sent a message to the party cadre that she will not tolerate indiscipline,” the BSP leader added.