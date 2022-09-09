Mayawati flays U.P. govt over proposed survey of madrasas
In the name of madrasas’ survey, efforts to intervene in private madrassas running on community donations are unfair, the BSP chief alleged in a tweet on Friday
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the proposed survey of madrasas in the state. In a series of tweets in Hindi on Friday, she alleged, “The Muslim community is being oppressed and terrorised under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. The game of Muslim teasing is very sad and condemnable.”
“In this sequence, now the BJP government has a sharp eye on madrasas in U.P. In the name of madrasas’ survey, efforts to intervene in private madrassas running on community donations are also unfair. The government should focus on improving the poor condition of government subsidised madrasas and government schools,” she said.
“The complaints of Muslim society being exploited, neglected and being affected by riots etc were common in Congress times, and now they are being oppressed and terrorised by the BJP that came to power by doing narrow politics in the name of appeasement,” the BSP chief alleged.
-
17-year-old boy dies after ‘falling’ from eighth floor of building in Jhansi
In a tragic incident, 17-year-old son of a senior state GST official died after allegedly falling off eighth floor of a building in which his family was living, in Jhansi on Friday. The boy's family stayed on the fourth floor. His parents were in New Delhi to attend a family function when the incident took place. Police said the incident looked like a case of suicide but further probe was being conducted.
-
7-yr-old boy sustains 40% burns after teacher throws hot water
A Class 2 student suffered 40% burns after his teacher threw hot water on him for relieving himself in the school uniform at Santekallur village in Karnataka's Raichur district, police said on Friday. The incident took place last Friday at a primary school run by a body called Ghanamatheshwara Grameena Samsthe but came to the fore recently. The 7-year-old student has been admitted to Lingasaguru taluk hospital and is undergoing treatment, police said.
-
Protests against construction of temple on Bangalore varsity campus intensify
Protesting against the construction of a Ganesh temple, the students and teachers of Bangalore University staged a dharna on Jnana Bharathi Campus, persons in the know of development said on Friday. ” The protests started on Wednesday when the students led a demonstration opposing the construction of the temple. The protesting students demanded that a library or other facilities be provided instead of the temple being constructed by civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).
-
Centre will approve works to decongest traffic in B’luru: CM
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the Union government has asked the state to provide a detailed estimate of all the works,required to improve connectivity and decongest traffic in Bengaluru and has assured to “immediately sanction” the same. The CM also met Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who is in the state on a two-day visit. “Sounds like BMLTA? @BMTC_BENGALURU missing,” civic participation head at NGO Janaagraha Srinivas Alavilli said.
-
U.P.: Forms for admission to many PG courses in Lucknow University register rise
This time, the University of Lucknow has received more application forms for admission to its postgraduate courses as compared to last two years. Against 4,717 postgraduate seats, the LU has received 28,504 admission forms this year. It is 3,820 forms more than last year's when the university received 24,684 forms. In 2020, the university had received 19,664 admission forms. Seats, the university has received 2,504 forms while for 320 LL.B.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics