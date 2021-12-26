Mayawati had launched Ayodhya’s development in her tenure: Mishra

Lucknow; Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra said on Sunday that the development of Ayodhya was launched under the BSP government when BSP president Mayawati was chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Mayawati had prepared a plan for development of UP and welfare of the people and once the BSP formed government in the state, all the projects would be launched immediately, he said.

Addressing a public meeting in Milkipur area of Ayodhya district on Sunday, Mishra said the BJP government indulged in land scam in the name of development of Ayodhya. The state government had allocated large fund for development of Ayodhya in the budget but the construction of roads and lanes in the temple town had not started. The development of Chaudah Kosi Parikarma road, laying of sewer line, water supply pipeline, establishment of sewage treatment plant and beautification of the Saryu ghat was done during the BSP government, he said.

The BJP was seeking vote in the name of religion whereas the BSP called upon the people to vote for development. The project for development of Vrindavan was also launched under the BSP government. The development of Valmiki Ashram at Bithoor was also done under BSP government, he said.

The BJP government was highlighting Lord Ram but had neglected Sita. This it clearly showed that the saffron brigade was not interested in the empowerment of women but considered them a vote bank. Now the BJP government was distributing smartphones among the youths with an eye on their votes. Instead of smartphones and laptops, the BSP aimed to give jobs to the youths, he said.

The BJP and SP governments spread terror among the people whereas the BSP government established the rule of law. Under the SP government, the state witnessed spurt in crime and communal violence. The SP was not a well-wisher of the Muslim community rather but used it as a vote bank, he said.

The BJP engineered defection in the BSP in 2003 to pave way for the formation of the SP government. This showed that both the BJP and the SP were two sides of the same coin, he said.

Mishra said in the 2017 assembly election, the BJP leaders misguided the people with false promises. Today the people were feeling cheated, as the prices of essential commodities had increased he said.