Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Mayawati hits out at UP govt over Ambedkar centre proposal
lucknow news

Mayawati hits out at UP govt over Ambedkar centre proposal

The row came months ahead of crucial assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, where Dalits are expected to play a key role. President Ram Nath Kovind laid the foundation stone for the Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Memorial and Cultural Centre in Lucknow.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 01:25 AM IST
‘Cultural Centre’ in the name of Baba Saheb as the assembly elections are nearing, if not drama then what it is?” Mayawati tweeted.

A political controversy broke out on Tuesday over a proposed Ambedkar centre in Lucknow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing the initiative by the Uttar Pradesh government and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati calling it an act of deception.

The row came months ahead of crucial assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, where Dalits are expected to play a key role.

President Ram Nath Kovind laid the foundation stone for the Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Memorial and Cultural Centre in Lucknow. “Today, our legal system is progressing on the path suggested by him on many issues like property rights for women. This showed that Babasaheb’s visionary thinking was far ahead of his times,” Kovind said.

PM Modi hailed the UP government’s decision. “The ‘Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Memorial and Cultural Centre, Lucknow’ will further popularise the ideals of respected Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar among the youth.

But Mayawati, a former chief minister of the state, criticised the initiative. “After neglecting Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and harassing crores of his oppressed followers during their tenure, they are laying the foundation stone of ‘Cultural Centre’ in the name of Baba Saheb as the assembly elections are nearing, if not drama then what it is?” Mayawati tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This Netflix India post about Friends will make you want to watch the show again

Curious cat investigates new toy, it doesn't go quite as planned. Watch video

Farah Khan posts cute video of ‘little Miss FOMO’. See who she’s talking about

This US teen holds Guinness World Record for largest mouth gape. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP