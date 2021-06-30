Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Mayawati hits out at UP govt over Ambedkar centre proposal
lucknow news

Mayawati hits out at UP govt over Ambedkar centre proposal

The row came months ahead of crucial assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, where Dalits are expected to play a key role. President Ram Nath Kovind laid the foundation stone for the Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Memorial and Cultural Centre in Lucknow.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 01:25 AM IST

A political controversy broke out on Tuesday over a proposed Ambedkar centre in Lucknow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing the initiative by the Uttar Pradesh government and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati calling it an act of deception.

The row came months ahead of crucial assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, where Dalits are expected to play a key role.

President Ram Nath Kovind laid the foundation stone for the Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Memorial and Cultural Centre in Lucknow. “Today, our legal system is progressing on the path suggested by him on many issues like property rights for women. This showed that Babasaheb’s visionary thinking was far ahead of his times,” Kovind said.

PM Modi hailed the UP government’s decision. “The ‘Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Memorial and Cultural Centre, Lucknow’ will further popularise the ideals of respected Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar among the youth.

But Mayawati, a former chief minister of the state, criticised the initiative. “After neglecting Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and harassing crores of his oppressed followers during their tenure, they are laying the foundation stone of ‘Cultural Centre’ in the name of Baba Saheb as the assembly elections are nearing, if not drama then what it is?” Mayawati tweeted.

