Mayawati pays tribute to Rasra MLA Uma Shankar Singh, hints at his son’s political debut

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Thursday termed the death of the party’s lone MLA in Uttar Pradesh, Uma Shankar Singh of the Rasra assembly constituency in Ballia district, a major loss, describing him as a loyal and dedicated party worker.

BSP chief Mayawati with late MLA Uma Shankar Singh’s son Prince Yukesh Singh in Ballia on Thursday. (Sourced)

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Paying tribute to Singh at his residence on Thursday, Mayawati indicated that his son, Prince Yukesh Singh, could be the BSP candidate from the Rasra assembly seat in the 2027 assembly elections. “If the family wishes, I will give his son an opportunity in politics and extend him full support,” she said.

Prince Yukesh Singh manages the family’s business and is the CEO of CS Infraconstruction Limited. He is married to Kanika Singh, niece of minister of state (independent charge) Dinesh Pratap Singh. Though he has not been active in politics, he is now likely to carry forward his father’s political legacy after the BSP chief announced that the party stood firmly with Singh’s family in this difficult time.

A senior BSP leader said the party is likely to field Prince Yukesh Singh from the Rasra assembly seat in the upcoming assembly elections, as the seat has fallen vacant following his father’s demise. There will be no bypoll as less than six months remain before the next assembly elections. The BSP chief will discuss launching Prince Yukesh Singh into active politics with the family after the last rites are completed, the leader said.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking to mediapersons later, Mayawati recalled Uma Shankar Singh’s contribution to the party and her personal bond with him. “After joining the BSP, Singh discharged every responsibility with honesty, sincerity and loyalty. He always worked for his constituency as well as society. His death after a prolonged illness has deeply saddened me,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to mediapersons later, Mayawati recalled Uma Shankar Singh’s contribution to the party and her personal bond with him. “After joining the BSP, Singh discharged every responsibility with honesty, sincerity and loyalty. He always worked for his constituency as well as society. His death after a prolonged illness has deeply saddened me,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Singh was a businessman, and it is often seen that businessmen change political parties whenever power changes. But despite political ups and downs, he never betrayed the BSP. He treated me like his own sister, and I tied a rakhi to his wrist every year,” she added.

A three-time MLA from Rasra assembly constituency in Ballia, Uma Shankar Singh passed away in Delhi on Wednesday evening at the age of 55. His body was brought to Lucknow on Thursday morning before being taken to his native village in Ballia, where his last rites were performed.

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